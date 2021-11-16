The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

DIS stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 231,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

