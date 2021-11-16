Project Pai Price Down 10.6% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. Project Pai has a market cap of $20.87 million and $918,440.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00098960 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00017646 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,784,830,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,581,739,749 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

