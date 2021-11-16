Kava Achieves Market Cap of $525.72 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00008627 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $525.72 million and approximately $108.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00161522 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.36 or 0.00500952 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00016243 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00074025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 150,912,238 coins and its circulating supply is 100,625,000 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KAVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.