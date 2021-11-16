Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAVVF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.61. 41,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,011. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.