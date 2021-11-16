Zacks: Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

