Zacks: Brokerages Expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Granite Construction.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 194.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Granite Construction stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.
