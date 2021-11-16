1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.27.

Several research firms recently commented on ONEM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Oak Management Corp raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Management Corp now owns 5,872,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,927,000 after buying an additional 11,745,838 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,085,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 105,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

