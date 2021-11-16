Illuvium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46.41 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,028.85 or 0.01698978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $661.09 million and $46.41 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00093644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,556.72 or 0.99999324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.19 or 0.06959025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,551 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

