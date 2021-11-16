Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.02. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 115.95% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

