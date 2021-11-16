Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ACRE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,308. The company has a market cap of $737.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 673,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

