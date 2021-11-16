Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report sales of $122.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.50 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $461.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 4,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

