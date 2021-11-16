Brokerages Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report sales of $122.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.50 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $461.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $488.45 million, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $490.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 4,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.95 million, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.