Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.43.

MA opened at $361.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.38 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.