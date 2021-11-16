Vancity Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Danaher by 92.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,276,000 after acquiring an additional 841,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 841.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,300,000 after acquiring an additional 683,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,902,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,149,000 after acquiring an additional 635,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $299.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

