Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

