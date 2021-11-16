Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $78.11 million and $6.17 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 229.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

