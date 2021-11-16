Crown (CRW) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Crown has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $2,717.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.37 or 0.00269702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.81 or 0.00230810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00025201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003308 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,469,695 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

