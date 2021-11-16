Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 221,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $277.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

