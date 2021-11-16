Hefren Tillotson Inc. Purchases 14,385 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 162,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.