Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Varta (VAR1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Varta (ETR: VAR1):

11/16/2021 – Varta was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/15/2021 – Varta was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – Varta was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – Varta was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

11/8/2021 – Varta was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/26/2021 – Varta was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – Varta was given a new €125.00 ($147.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

VAR1 stock traded down €1.95 ($2.29) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €112.55 ($132.41). The company had a trading volume of 185,308 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.02. Varta AG has a one year low of €99.70 ($117.29) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €122.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €130.09.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Varta AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.