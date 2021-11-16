Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 200,855 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,185,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,855 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 7.0% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $118,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 159,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,467,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.