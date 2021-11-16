KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of KALV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. 4,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,137. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.96.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

