Analysts Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target at $62.87

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.12. 4,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,214. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $1,328,471,000. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $1,144,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $88,968,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $76,319,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $50,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.