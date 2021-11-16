Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Announces Earnings Results

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ATXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 185,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,027. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

