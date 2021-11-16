FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 102,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FREYR Battery stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of FREYR Battery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

