FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:FREY traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 102,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,062. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
About FREYR Battery
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
