Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADGI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,614. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $602,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

