Benchmark Boosts IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target to $28.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IonQ stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 549,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,584. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

