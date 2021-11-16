CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 16.6% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 30.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $183.13. 24,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

