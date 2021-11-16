Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.93. 20,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,380. The company has a market capitalization of $231.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $471.27 and its 200 day moving average is $430.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $523.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

