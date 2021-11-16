CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,086 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 325,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,266. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $289.74 billion, a PE ratio of 145.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.43 and its 200 day moving average is $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

