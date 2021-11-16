Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $314,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.11. 32,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

