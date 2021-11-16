Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

NYSE WMT traded down $4.28 on Tuesday, reaching $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 896,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $397.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.96.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.