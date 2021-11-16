Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $3.79.

In related news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 255,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

