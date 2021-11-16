Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.93 Million

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report $31.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.01 million. Omeros reported sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $111.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $111.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $116.32 million, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $127.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

OMER stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Omeros by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

