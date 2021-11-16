$1.69 EPS Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,009,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,458,739,000 after purchasing an additional 663,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,625,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,139,000 after buying an additional 297,672 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.97. 47,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $107.88.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

