$1.63 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.54.

ADP traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.17. The stock had a trading volume of 48,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.24. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $233.24. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.