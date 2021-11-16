Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 182 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $343.69. 394,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,755,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $956.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,190,514 shares of company stock worth $767,977,606 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

