Kwmg LLC Buys 211 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $182.21 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

