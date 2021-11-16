Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at $13,400,673.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $33.53 on Tuesday, hitting $1,046.92. 326,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,924,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.96, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $889.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.88. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $404.09 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

