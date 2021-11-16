Mirrored Amazon Hits Market Capitalization of $21.67 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $21.67 million and $25,041.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be purchased for $3,591.24 or 0.05999460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.96 or 1.00415172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.34 or 0.07048739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 6,033 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Amazon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Amazon using one of the exchanges listed above.

