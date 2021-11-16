Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Field Trip Health stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a current ratio of 19.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTRP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

