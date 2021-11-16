Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VERV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERV traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,077. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

