Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,835 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,324 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after buying an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $41.57. 42,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.54. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -466.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

