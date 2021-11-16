Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$78.43 during trading hours on Thursday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.