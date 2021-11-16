Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$78.43 during trading hours on Thursday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

