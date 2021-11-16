VeraBank N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $1,683,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $15.74 on Tuesday, reaching $648.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,196. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $643.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.50. The stock has a market cap of $255.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

