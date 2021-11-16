VeraBank N.A. Buys 260 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $456.30. 39,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

