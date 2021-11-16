First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 54,720 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,720 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,488. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

