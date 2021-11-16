$655.86 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post sales of $655.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.23 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $748.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after acquiring an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after acquiring an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.24. 18,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.