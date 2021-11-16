First National Bank of South Miami Buys 1,423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $243.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

