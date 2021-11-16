Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 323 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

ORCL opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

