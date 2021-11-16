Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LWSCF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

