Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITPOF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of ITPOF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.95. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

